December 27, 2023

An open source modular storage system for 3D printers

Gilbert Cox December 26, 2023 2 min read



the Multi panel It is a modular storage system based on 3D printing. The system was developed by Jonathan from the “Keepmaking” YouTube channel. According to the developers, the system combines the best features of existing systems such as perforated panels and modular boxes. Multiboard panels can be installed horizontally, vertically or freestanding almost anywhere. It has drilled plate holes for easy screw-on installation as well as a 45 degree and 90 degree attachment system for accessories.

Of particular note are the numerous threaded holes located over the entire surface of the board. Using so-called T-bolts, objects weighing up to 80 kg can be securely fastened, as tests conducted by the developer have shown.

An extension of the system is the multinetwork. Based on plug-ins, it enables flexible expansion of modular boxes and compartments in both height and width. They can be used vertically or horizontally, and the individual storage systems can be configured for a wide range of applications.

In total, the multi-panel system currently includes more than 710 individual parts. Anyone who wants to support the ambitious open source project can do so through various support packages that start at $5 per dollar.

Don't miss any other news!

We deliver the most important news and information on the topic of 3D printing to your inbox every week for free. Log in here. We are there too LinkedIn To exist. You can us Follow here!



See also  Make new from old: Huawei launched a new smartphone exchange program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The player receives Diablo 4 as a Christmas gift, asks for advice — and gets better answers than you think

December 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

NASA observes a unique Martian phenomenon – “hard to believe”

December 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

The first custom design from Asus has already been leaked

December 25, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

More and more people with Covid subline JN.1. Infected – here's what you need to know

December 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

English Premier League: “Boxing Day” – Newcastle’s defeat – Liverpool’s victory – Sport

December 26, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

An open source modular storage system for 3D printers

December 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Dog Rose suddenly appears after seven years

December 26, 2023 Esmond Barker