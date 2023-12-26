An open source modular storage system for 3D printers

the Multi panel It is a modular storage system based on 3D printing. The system was developed by Jonathan from the “Keepmaking” YouTube channel. According to the developers, the system combines the best features of existing systems such as perforated panels and modular boxes. Multiboard panels can be installed horizontally, vertically or freestanding almost anywhere. It has drilled plate holes for easy screw-on installation as well as a 45 degree and 90 degree attachment system for accessories.

Of particular note are the numerous threaded holes located over the entire surface of the board. Using so-called T-bolts, objects weighing up to 80 kg can be securely fastened, as tests conducted by the developer have shown.

An extension of the system is the multinetwork. Based on plug-ins, it enables flexible expansion of modular boxes and compartments in both height and width. They can be used vertically or horizontally, and the individual storage systems can be configured for a wide range of applications.

In total, the multi-panel system currently includes more than 710 individual parts. Anyone who wants to support the ambitious open source project can do so through various support packages that start at $5 per dollar.