Google Pixel 7 gets a smaller screen – is that enough?

With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has launched two excellent smartphones that have unique functions and are offered at attractive prices. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the successors are already proclaiming themselves. The first details look promising. But more must happen.

Google Pixel 7 is expected to have a smaller screen

Google Pixel 6 is a great smartphone. It comes with the company’s new advanced processor, has one of the best cameras, a large battery and masters many software tricks that make your daily life easier. But there are two main aspects: the smartphone is incredibly heavy for its size and not at all compact. Although the 6.4-inch screen is smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch panel (to test), the Pixel 6 is almost as heavy and large as the Pro model. This is exactly what Google needs to change with the Pixel 7 – And this is also likely to be planned:

The Pixel 7 needs to get smaller and lighter. Similar smartphones like the Galaxy A52s 5G appear to be very lightweight, although in reality they are very similar. So Google doesn’t have to do just one thing Install a smaller 0.1″ panel, but also reduce styling and lose a lot of weight. Many manufacturers show that this is possible. We can only hope that it does, because then the regular Pixel 7 would be real insider advice.

What makes Pixel smartphones so special:

Before that comes the Google Pixel 6a

While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to come alongside Android 13 in the fall, the Pixel 6a should come sooner. It’s officially a cheaper smartphone than the Pixel 6 and is supposed to attack more in the middle class, but it should Despite using an advanced processor from Google, so that it supports all important software features. The render will be coming soon, after which we will see if the smartphone will be a little smaller and lighter.

