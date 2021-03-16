WhatsApp: Confusion about blue ticks – Read receipts disappeared for certain messages?

Blue check marks on WhatsApp messages indicate whether the message has been read or not. © picture alliance / dpa-tmn

Is there a change to the planned blue flag for WhatsApp? Apparently, receipts are temporarily no longer visible for some messages.

Munich – For many who use WhatsApp, they have become indispensable: the blue ticks that indicate whether the chat partner has actually read the message. This function also applies to voice messages. But not everyone likes blue hooks. Some also feel that they are in control of them or at least under pressure to answer the other person directly. This is the reason why some WhatsApp users turn off Read Confirmations, which means that neither the chat partner nor you can know if the message has been read or not. However, this was not yet the case for audio messaging. With them, blue flags are always on – no matter which setting is for Reading Confirmations.

Report WhatsApp secret change: quickly disappeared blue ticks on voice messages?

That should change now – at least in the short term. Like technology gateway techbook Reportedly, the messaging software is said to have rolled out the option to deactivate the voice messaging function as early as March 11th. If reading confirmations are deactivated for at least one communication partner, the blue tick will no longer appear for voice messages, even if they are listened to. At least this is the report from techbook.

Confusion about changing WhatsApp: Can voice messages be deactivated soon?

However, this observation (as of March 14, 12:30 PM) could not be confirmed in our editorial team’s test. Here the blue ticks keep showing even though the reading confirmation has been deactivated for the audio messages. So it would have been just a temporary test messenger. That also includes techbook Not from. According to her own information, the corresponding request from the portal to Whatsapp has remained unanswered so far. “TECHBOOK asked WhatsApp if the change is permanent or just a test. The answer is still pending,” he writes techbook On his side.

Change WhatsApp with a blue checkmark: only temporary test?

So far, WhatsApp has not reported anything about the planned change. This may also indicate that it was only an interim test. After all, the option to be able to turn off confirmations reading voice messages is a serious change for users. In terms of privacy and data protection, it would only make sense to be able to make the decision on your own with the blue tick. (va)