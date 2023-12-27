December 27, 2023

Gap fillers appear in the economic database

Gilbert Cox December 27, 2023 2 min read

With potential mid-range Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 graphics cards, AMD can fill the gaps in the RDNA 3 graphics card lineup and position itself more broadly. Listings in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (“EEC”), an economic body of the Eurasian Economic Union (“EEU”), raise hopes that potential gap-filling material with Navi 3x could be introduced soon.

Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 in the EEC database

Like the person now famous for such discoveries @harukaze5719 Via short message service

