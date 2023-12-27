Gap fillers appear in the economic database

With potential mid-range Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 graphics cards, AMD can fill the gaps in the RDNA 3 graphics card lineup and position itself more broadly. Listings in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (“EEC”), an economic body of the Eurasian Economic Union (“EEU”), raise hopes that potential gap-filling material with Navi 3x could be introduced soon.

Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 in the EEC database

Like the person now famous for such discoveries @harukaze5719

This will allow AMD to bridge the gap between the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT as well as the RX 7600. In line with this, the Radeon RX 7600 XT was mentioned for the first time. The RDNA-3 portfolio could eventually look like this.

Radeon RX 7900 XT

Radeon RX 7900XT

Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Radeon RX 7800XT

Radeon RX 7800*

Radeon RX 7700XT

Radeon RX 7700*

Radeon RX 7600XT*

Radeon RX 7600

*) Not officially confirmed.

Many gamers are still waiting for powerful and affordable alternatives at the entry and mid-range levels, which is why such a move by AMD would be quite understandable. However, the first entries in the economic database should still be treated with caution.

Your opinion is needed!

source: European Economic Community Trans @harukaze5719 via X



