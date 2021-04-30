WhatsApp users should be careful: this nasty fraud puts your smartphone at risk

WhatsApp users are being targeted again by fraudsters. Through a new scam, they want to get all the online messaging users who have always wanted a new look for WhatsApp. Because it is assumed that the “WhatsApp Pink” app will ensure that Messenger shines pink. But once the app is installed, the damage does.

According to the security experts’ report, the links are mainly sent to users via WhatsApp itself. Then a new design will be announced in it. If the user clicks the link and installs a APK file Behind him, malware lands on the smartphone. In many cases, the fraudsters encrypt data like photos or videos and demand ransom from WhatsApp users for activation.

The account itself is also vulnerable. Because links to malware are sent to other users via your WhatsApp.

Ingenious trick: This is how WhatsApp really appears in pink on your mobile phone