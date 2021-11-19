Apple will provide parts for everyone in the future

So far, only authorized workshops have been granted by Apple with access to genuine parts. Now the iPhone group is gradually opening its spare parts warehouse to everyone.

In the future, Apple will not restrict access to original parts as it did before. The group announced its self-service reform program on Wednesday. In the first step, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners can purchase the most important spare parts – the battery, screen, and camera module – directly from Apple and replace them on their own. Previously, only about 5,000 authorized service providers and 2,800 independent repair providers had access to genuine parts.

The self-service fixes will be introduced in the US early next year and roll out to other countries during 2022. Apple was unable to give a specific start date for Europe on Wednesday. The software should be available later for Mac computers with the M1 chip.

Responding to customer requests

On the other hand, Apple responds to customer requests and demands from consumer advocates. But there were also anti-monopoly reservations in politics that the regime had raised in the past with relatively few partner workshops. In some US states, including California, home to Apple, a “right to repair” including access to original spare parts has been claimed. A year ago, the European Parliament also spoke in favor of the “right to repair”, also with the aim of extending the life of smartphones.

Apple’s new self-service repair program does not include parts that will be made available to private customers at the same prices as professional workshops. In the future, Apple will also provide access to special tools and repair instructions previously reserved for licensed workshops. The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools for the most common repairs.

An option for anyone who lends a hand

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of repair sites with access to original Apple parts and tools, said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Now we offer an option for those who want to make their own repairs.” However, devices such as the current iPhone 13 cannot be repaired by ordinary people as easily as, for example, models from the Dutch manufacturer Fairphone, which do not even need a screwdriver to replace the battery. Apple said the self-service repair is aimed at “tech-savvy people who have the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.” For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional service provider with certified technicians using genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to perform the repair.