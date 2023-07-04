Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Deutsche Börse AG (Germany)

Deutsche Börse AG: Issue with pan-European distribution in accordance with Section 40 (1) WpHG

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Provider Information

Name: Deutsche Boerse AG

House No:-

Zip: 60485

Location: Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G3SW56SHYNPR95

2. Grounds for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

Acquisition or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the submitter

Legal entity: Massachusetts Financial Services Agency

Registered Office, Country: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

From America

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Date of Threshold Crossing:

06/28/2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 5.01% 0.00% 5.01% 190000000

Last 4.9994% 0% 4.9994% /

Medium

Lungs

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE0005810055 0 9510930 0.00% 5.01%

Total 9510930 5.01%

b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights

Expiration of instrument / % of period complete te

0 0.00%

Total 0 0.00%

b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Cash Settlement or Voting Type of voting

Instruction / Duration / Physical Rights Rights

Maturity settlement in % complete

0 0.00%

Total 0 0.00%

8. Information Regarding Notifier

Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed

Other entities subject to notification obligation, voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control

Company:

% of company’s voting rights in total instruments,

3% means % or 5% means % or 5% means or

more high

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS Company % % %

Consultants, Inc.

3060097 Nova Scotia %%%

Company

MFS Investment % % %

Management Canada

are limited

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS Company % % %

Consultants, Inc.

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS Heritage Trust % % %

Company

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS International %% %

Ltd

MFS International %% %

Holdings Pty Ltd

MFS Investment % % %

Management Company

(Lux) S.à rl

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS International %% %

Ltd

MFS International %% %

Holdings Pty Ltd

MFS Investment % % %

Management K.K

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS International %% %

Ltd

MFS International %% %

Holdings Pty Ltd

MFS International %% %

(UK) LTD

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS International %% %

Ltd

MFS International %% %

Holdings Pty Ltd

MFS International %% %

Singapore Pte. Ltd

Massachusetts 3.55%%%

Financial services

Company

MFS International %% %

Ltd

MFS International %% %

Holdings Pty Ltd

MFS International %% %

Australia Pty Ltd

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):

Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares

10. Other Information:

Date

07/03/2023

