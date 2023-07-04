4,000-year-old plague DNA discovered in Britain

The plague killed millions of people. Epidemics were particularly prevalent in Europe during the Middle Ages. Researchers have now found evidence of the disease that is 4,000 years old.

The essentials in a nutshell Plaque pathogens were found in the dental pulp of three people.

DNA dates back to the Bronze Age.

This is the oldest known record of plague in Britain.

Researchers from Great Britain have discovered the plague pathogen “Yersinia pestis” in human remains from the Bronze Age. According to “Spiegel”, they examined bone fragments from 34 people. These come from Charterhouse Warren in Somerset and a mass grave in Levens, Cumbria. The scientists published their results in the journal “Nature Communications.”

Pathogen found in dental pulp

In three cases they were able to demonstrate the plague pathogen. Two children between the ages of ten and twelve and a woman aged about 35 were affected. The people are probably contemporary and lived about 4,000 years ago. This is the oldest evidence of the plague pathogen “Yersinia pestis” in Great Britain.

It is impossible to say exactly how common the pathogen “Yersinia pestis” was in Great Britain 4,000 years ago. However, the researchers did not rule out the possibility that others among those tested were infected – but the plaque DNA was no longer detectable.

“The ability to detect ancient pathogens from decaying specimens dating back thousands of years is incredible,” first author Pooja Swali was quoted as saying in “Spiegel.” “These genes can enlighten us about the spread and evolutionary changes of pathogens in the past, and help us understand which genes are important for the spread of infectious diseases.”