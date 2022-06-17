Business: DGAP Voting: Scout24 SE (German)

Law firm identifiers G DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Scout24 SE Scout24 SE: Released June 17, 2022 / 14:08 Dissemination of DGAP’s Service Voting Notice with the intention of distributing throughout Europe in accordance with Section 40 (1) WpHG EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notice. ————————————————- – —————————————- Voting Notice Notice 1. Issuer Name Information: Scout 24 SE Street, House No .: Podestr. 13-15 ZIP: 81675 City: Munich Germany Law Firm Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 2. Reason for Notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with the right to vote X Buy or sell X tools Buy or sell Number of other reasons: 3. Information law Company: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, DE, USA. 5. Threshold crossing date: 13.06. 2022 6. Total Voting Stock Number of Total Voting Tools (Total 7.a. + Voting Rights (Total 7.a.) படி 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) New 0.99% 3.44% 4.43% 80200000 Last 0.90% 4.11% 5.01% / Notice 7. Details of voting a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) Complete% of ISIN Directly stated (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 790% 790 90 90 90 90 90 Up to%. % b.1. Section 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights Tools Expired /% Transfer% Complete te 116158 0.14% To open utility rights 2445485 3.425485 3.425485% Tools 2. Section 38 (1) no. 2 Tools in the WpHG Type of Maturity Training Cash Settlement Voting Voting Tool / Expiry Time / or Physical Rights Rights Relocation June 14, 2032 Cash 167372 December 0.2311 Completed. 2030 Cash 25968 0.03% Warrant Total 193340 0.24% 8. Announcer Announcer (3.) Provides information related to Provider (1.) and does not restrict any other entity having the right to vote to Provider. Be due. X The whole chain of subsidiaries starting with the final controlling person or company: The Goldman Sachs% %% Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC %%% Goldman Socks Asset %%% Management, LP – %%% Goldman Socks %%% Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC %%% NNIP Holdings LLC %%% NNIP UK Holdings I UK Holdings II%%% Ltd NNIP Holdings I BV%%% / NNIP Holdings II BV NN Investors%%% BV NN Investment%%% Shareholders BV -%%% Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank%%% USA Goldman Sachs Bank%%% Europe SE -%%% The Goldman Sachs%%% Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. %%% LLC – %%% Goldman Sachs %%% Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) %%% LLC Goldman Sachs Group %%% UK Limited Goldman Sachs %%% Inte National 9. With the power of attorney under section 34 (3) WpHG (section 34 (1) sentence 1 No. 6 according to WpHG Possible only with one attribute) Date of General Meeting: Total Voting (6.) After the General Meeting: Total Shares of Voting Stock Tools% 10 10. Other Information: Date 06/15/2022 ———— ——- ——————————————- —— —- 06/17/2022 DGAP distribution services include legal reporting obligations, corporate news / financial news and press releases. Media Archive http://www.dgap.de ————————————— – – ————————————- Language: German Company: Scout24 SE Botestr. 13-15 81675 Munich Germany Internet: www.scout24.com News End DGAP News-Service ——————————- ———————————————- 1378399 06/17 / 2022

