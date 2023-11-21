Boris de Rachwiltz (1926-1997) – South Tyrol News

Merano – The exhibition “Egizi Ancient Egyptians: Masters of Art”, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 15.1 at the Trevi Lab in Bolzano and viewable until December 10, 2023, has become a precious opportunity to spend a special evening in the mummifying palace in memory and in honor of the Egyptologist Boris de Rachwiltz. This initiative is based on the synergy between the aforementioned Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bronnenburg Agricultural Museum and of course the Mamming Palace Museum.

Boris de Rachwiltz’s son, Siegfried de Rachwiltz, ethnologist, founder of the Bronnenburg Agricultural Museum and long-time director of the Tyrol Castle Museum, will introduce to the public the figure of his father, who was born in Rome in 1926 and died in 1926. Bronnenberg in 1997, thanks to the valuable treasure trove of his memories and available documents, will It is possible to draw a picture of this prominent Egyptologist and archaeologist, who worked in the Middle East and Africa and participated in the archaeological expeditions that led to the discovery of the temple. The ancient cities of Nobit (Jordan) and Sijilmasa (Morocco).

Boris de Rachwiltz was a lecturer in Egyptology and Archeology at the Pontifical Urban University, taught at the Instituto Tissenese d’Alte Studi and was a visiting professor in the United States. This evening, he will talk about his passion and studies, which were characterized by his interest in the magical religious aspects that formed the foundations of Egyptian worship over the centuries and thousands of years. Boris de Rushwiltz carefully examined the prehistoric African origins of Egyptian civilization and recognized in them the true roots of Egyptian culture and the esoteric basis of the religion of this people. He has authored some twenty-five books and countless magazine and newspaper articles, each highlighting the importance of research into religious-magical themes in African and Egyptian cultures.

His close association and long-standing connection with Ezra Pound, whose daughter Mary he married in 1946, is indicative of the importance of his publications on the American poet, including in particular his collection The Magical and Pagan Symbols in the Poetry of Ezra Pound, some aspects of which are still necessary to study today. Cantos Pound. Boris de Rushwiltz was also a passionate and brilliant photographer: in the evening at the Mamming Palace, various photographs of him, including unpublished ones, would be shown to the public.

Marie and Boris de Rachwiltz founded a far-sighted artistic circle with ideas and creativity in Bronnenburg, which was not only interested in the surrounding area, but was also open to the culture of the rest of Italy and the world. On the occasion of the conference, it is no coincidence that the friendship of Boris and Marie de Rachwiltz with many heroes of the Meran art scene such as Fanny Schuyler, Luigi Serravalli, Antonio Manfredi and Valentin von Breitenberg was described. In addition, thanks to the wish of Siegfried de Rachwiltz and the collaboration with the Claudia Augusta State Library, some artifacts that come from the collection of Boris de Rachwiltz, as well as some of his publications, will be on display on this occasion.