Manuel Lettenbichler is ready for the 2024 SuperEnduro season

Manuel Lettenbichler, newly crowned 2023 Hard Enduro World Champion, faces the challenge for the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship! The indoor enduro professional, known for his victories on rough terrain, is moving from off-road to indoors to prepare for the first of seven races, which will be held in France on November 25.

Indoor enduro is no stranger to Lettenbichler. The 25-year-old was crowned FIM Junior SuperEnduro World Champion in 2016 and then rode as a figure in the Prestige class for two more seasons.

Manny was ready to take on the 2022 season with the Red Bull KTM team, and also took part in the first round in Poland, where he took an excellent second place. Unfortunately, the KTM 350 EXC-F rider was forced to miss the rest of the season due to knee surgery. He chose to withdraw from the 2023 season in favor of developing the all-new 2024 KTM 300 EXC, which turned out to be a wise decision. With this machine, Lettenbichler dominated the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship this year.

Now, just a few weeks after his triumphant conclusion to a challenging enduro season, the German is already focusing on the intense SuperEnduro format. Already in the first round in France on November 25, he could challenge the now electrifying Tade Blazusiak.

Manuel Lettenbichler says: “The 2023 Hard Enduro season was great, but now I’m looking forward to the 2024 Super Enduro World Championship. Indoor racing is completely different – ​​very short, intense motos, full of risk and hitting the obstacles as hard as possible. It’s going to be tough, especially against Billy Bolt, who is taking over For years, but I will do my best. Above all, I am looking forward to riding in great places in front of passionate enduro fans.

The 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship starts on 25 November 2023 in France, followed by the second round in Poland on 6 December. Other races will be held in Germany, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria at the beginning of 2024. The series concludes in the United Kingdom with the seventh and final round on March 2.

Similar posts