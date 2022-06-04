Queen’s Jubilee: Congratulations to Granddaughter Lillipet – Party at the Palace – Entertainment

Elizabeth II has been queen since 1952. Never before has a king sat on the British throne for longer. The platinum jubilee is celebrated with various events across the country, which the government has given an extra holiday once.

In the afternoon, there is also a horse race in the festival programme. The Queen is known for being a passionate lover of horses and has many animals. But due to her mobility issues, the Queen decided not to visit the Epsom Derby in southwest London. Her daughter Princess Anne represents her there.

Sunday joint lunch

The festivities will conclude on Sunday in London Street Queen Contest Striped, kind of street carnival. Nationwide, many people like to gather together for lunch – the so-called “jubilee lunch”.

The visit of Harry and Meghan and their children was the Queen’s first chance to meet her second youngest granddaughter, Lillibit, who was born in the United States. The eighth in line to the British throne is named after her famous ancestor – the Queen’s grandfather, King George V, is said to have called her Little Elizabeth, and this has been her family’s surname ever since. According to information from the Sun newspaper, Saturday’s meeting was not the first time the Queen had seen the little boy herself. This actually happened one of the previous days.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance of the Queen’s 70th jubilee raised hopes that tensions within the royal family could be eased. Above all, Harry’s father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William are said to be upset by the couple’s fierce criticism of the palace. British media reported that Harry spoke with his cousins ​​Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall. She said that William and he avoided each other.