Best tips for CarPlay

Apple's CarPlay technology is now part of every modern car to some extent. What's more: this system has become indispensable for many drivers – and for good reasons.

CarPlay stands for Apple technology that can be licensed by any car manufacturer. These are not standalone devices, but rather displays that connect to your iPhone wirelessly or via USB. So the capabilities of CarPlay directly depend on the iPhone and its iOS version.

Since all the intelligence comes from your iPhone, “your” CarPlay follows you everywhere. If you rented a car at the end of the world and plugged in your iPhone, everything would appear exactly as it does at home. Before renting, check if the car supports CarPlay. It has now become standard for larger property owners.

advice: For longer trips, keep a USB cable for your iPhone on hand. This saves you the hassle of searching when you finally get into the car after an endless drive and just want to go to the hotel.

Personalize CarPlay

Return to your own car. We will not go into detail about the iPhone connection because it is in the instructions for the car. After pairing your iPhone, set CarPlay to your preferences and bring the apps you use to the foreground. Open Settings on iPhone Generally And the area is there carplay. Click here for connected car.

Apps are selected and arranged on iPhone Source: PCtipp.ch

there is chance modify All apps installed on your iPhone that are available for CarPlay are automatically listed. Arrange the apps in the order you want them to appear on the screen. When you remove an app from the list, it disappears from CarPlay and automatically appears at the bottom until you change your mind and reactivate it.

However, some settings are made on the CarPlay screen. This includes the background, driving focus activation, and other details.