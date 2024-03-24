Homepage world

from: Fabian Raddatz

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks enters our solar system only every 71 years. It can currently be seen in the starry sky of Lower Saxony.

Pasum – It is currently a good idea to look at the starry sky when the weather is clear. Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is currently approaching Earth's inner solar system and getting brighter every day. While you currently need a simple telephoto camera to find it, it could become visible to the naked eye by the end of the month.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks: Captured in Basum, Devolz region. © Nord-West Media TV

At around 8 p.m., 12P/Pons-Brooks is currently about two hands high in the west. It looks like a spongy, green snowball, so it's not easy to recognize. Unlike a planet or star, a comet is not a clear, defined point of light. Therefore, it may appear brighter in photographs than with the naked eye.

It is said to shine in April and will be closest to the sun on April 21. However, at this time, it can only be admired from the Southern Hemisphere.

But also in the Devuls area near Basom Bremen, The celestial body can currently be seen in the starry sky. The comet has a tail that always points away from the sun, as the solar wind blows it away. The tail, which consists of dirt and dust blown off the surface of the comet, has nothing to do with the direction of flight.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks was first discovered in 1812

12P/Pons-Brooks is a periodic comet with an orbital period of 71 years. It was discovered by Jean-Louis Pons in 1812, and rediscovered by William Robert Brooks in 1883. Records of the comet date back to the 14th and 15th centuries.

The comet is also known for its bright outbursts, including some during its approach this year.