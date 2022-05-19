How to get one – GBS News

The Xbox Series X will be in stock starting at 12 noon next May and gamers can likely get their orders from Amazon/Flipkart. The Xbox Series X hasn’t received many backorders in the country, despite the relatively high demand among the console’s fan base in India. In stock it will likely be available on Flipkart or Amazon, and buyers can try to grab a brand new X Series tomorrow. Xbox Series X has built a slew of first- and third-party titles, and only having an Xbox Game Pass improves the deal even more. The catalog of Games Pass offered within the game becomes more attractive with the release of more first-party titles such as Starfield and Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga. ALSO READ: Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda Showcase Officially Confirmed June 12 Xbox Series X renewal scheduled for 12 PM, May 34 696 Next Xbox Series X restocking in progress May 12 pm Xbox Series X: https://t.co/qzRAmNFoEZ Xbox Series X bundles:

1) https://t.co/jEYZtavO6Q 2) https://t.co/SsVv1Jgrg3

3) https://t.co/3Xu9yNVAml 3) https://t.co/YaYVeJFSzV#IndianConsoleGamers #Xbox #XboxSeriesX #xboxindia pic.twitter.com/1hZkCMN3D5 – Indian Console Gamers (@ICGOriginal) May 34, 696 Getting your hands on the Series X is still quite a challenge, as the number of units per regeneration is said to not come close to that of the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 has revamped fairly regularly throughout the year, with so far in the

Almost every month of the year there was a renewal. .

The X Series, on the other hand, has been available sporadically throughout the year, with the last refill at the end of April at takes place. . Oddly enough, some Twitter users spotted a console restock on May 12, but after placing the order – the retailer claimed sales had already ended.

Some buyers even claimed to place an order for their X Series today – despite the sign indicating a stock purchase. It is planned. Could you. Display mode looks pretty shaky at the moment, which means it’s going to be very difficult to get an Xbox Series X order out tomorrow.

The Xbox Series X costs Rs 696 while the digital variant, Series S costs Rs 34,550.

Thank you for reading this article to the end. For more exclusive media and tech content, like our Facebook page

2022