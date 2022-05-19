Pokémon GO now offers free items with Prime Gaming

Pokemon GO It has partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming. From now on, you can get the items regularly if you have a membership.

This is new: As announced by the Pokémon GO team, trainers can now get items and loot through Amazon Prime Gaming. Small packages will be released again and again over the coming months.

What is in the package? You can already secure the first package. The first “Prime Gaming Pack” includes:

30 acupuncture balls

5 high quality steroids

1 star piece

More federal governments are likely to be added in the coming months. Three packages were announced for the month of June alone.

What do I need for this? If you want packages, you need a Prime Gaming and Pokémon GO account.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership anyway, bundles are a great bonus for getting some items in Pokémon GO. There are no additional costs for the package other than a regular membership.

However, it is not worth signing up for a membership only for items.

This is how you can redeem item pack

First, you have to sign in with your Amazon account and pick up the package (Via gaming.amazon). Then you will receive a code.

As an Android user, it’s easy because you can enter the code directly into the game:

Pokemon GO unlocks

Press the buckyball in the middle and open the shop

go there

Type in the white field and paste the copied code there

Now press recover

How to redeem promo codes on iOS/Apple? With iOS devices, you must have one website Call to redeem promotional codes. You cannot do this directly in the shop. The website is designed so that you can register and redeem codes. When registering, remember that you have chosen the account that Pokémon GO is associated with.

How do you like the package? Looking for extra loot? If you’re looking for even more loot, you’ll find all the promo codes from May here:

Pokemon GO: All promo codes for May 2022 and their bonuses