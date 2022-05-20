Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic: When will there be news of the new release? thus!

When will there be news about a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic?

thus! At least that’s expected “in the next few months”.

Saber support



At least that’s what Matthew Karsh, CEO and founder of Saber Interactive, said during a fourth-quarter report from Embracer Group, which owns the redesigned developer Aspyr Media.

He also revealed that Saber Interactive will help Aspyr develop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game will be “fundamentally” completely redeveloped.

says (via push the box). “When we acquired Aspyr, we knew from the start that they would need our support. Saber has a lot of experience developing these types of products. We’ve done that on Halo – on many of our Halo products – on other titles that we’ve re-launched on other platforms.”

“We are convinced that the game is going to be great, but it is a huge product and huge products that require a lot of effort and a lot of time to get good. Especially when it is a really old game – very old – we basically had to develop the game from scratch. I would say we will hear more about that over the next few months.”

No release date has been set for a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. First, it’s coming to PC and PlayStation 5.