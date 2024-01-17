The Night Series can be ordered from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog / Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Maybach, AMG and EQ

January 17, 2024

Gilbert Cox January 17, 2024

The exclusive Mercedes-Maybach GLS Night Series has been available to order since yesterday and can be produced from June 2024. The additional cost for the car or for the GLS Night Series package (Code PMA) is 29,750 euros.

The Night Series of the Maybach GLS includes, among other things, radiator trim, door handles and many other elements in a dark glossy shade, rose gold spokes, a new 23-inch wheel with hubcaps in a dark glossy shade / black with a Mercedes star In dark chrome. The Maybach Elbom's individual headlights are also finished in rose gold and a dark chrome finish.

Interior highlights:

  • Exclusive decorative elements in MANUFAKTUR walnut wood, dark brown, open-pore fishbone pattern.
  • The door sills bear “Maybach” lettering.
  • Animation to start the night series.

This model's black interior includes Black Pearl seats, dashboard and upper door trim. Glossy golden-gray piping on the seats provides an exclusive contrast. On the other hand, the Crystal White interior includes Pearl Black dashboard and upper door trim, black floor mats and glossy gold gray piping on the Crystal White seats.

Equipment scope in detail:

  • Wheels: 23-inch Maybach light-alloy wheels with 7-spoke design
  • Exclusive leather upholstery Nappa Maybach Black Pearl (521A)
  • MANUFAKTUR walnut decorative element, dark brown, open-pore fishbone pattern
  • MICROCUT Microfiber Interior Roof Liner Black (61U)
  • Obsidian Black Coating (197U)
  • High pile floor mats (U14)
  • Multi-function steering wheel, leather and wood interior
  • Door sill strip with “Maybach Night Series” lettering, illuminated with interchangeable cover
  • The key is in high-gloss black with a dark glossy textured bezel
See also  Gigabyte leak provides details on all 22 . models

the pictures: Mercedes Benz AG Group

