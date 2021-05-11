Play Days 2021 will take place

Sony Interactive Entertainment is hosting the 2021 Game Days, during which various activities will be carried out.

Play Days 2021 will be held and Sony Interactive Entertainment pledges that you can prepare for the various activities that will take place over a period of several weeks. In this context, the PlayStation Player celebration is back. This event is open for the community to participate in order to achieve common goals and gain PSN incarnations and exclusive PS4 designs in the process. Registration starts today and can be until May 31, 2021. There will also be a free online multiplayer weekend that does not require PS Plus.

Register first Here With your registration ID for PSN. By registering, you will be automatically accepted into all future stages of the program.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users are entitled to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands and New. Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Start playing on May 18th

The event consists of three stages, the first phase of which begins on May 18th. Each stage has the following community goals:

The goal of the game

Play PS4 / PS5 games – The community has to play a certain number of games each week. Any PS4 / PS5 game that each participant plays for at least one hour (even over several sessions during the week) counts towards the game objective. You will earn double points for the goal if you play games with users on your friend list (who are also signed up to participate).

Cup goal

Collect prizes – The community is required to collect a certain number of prizes each week. Each participant can count on a maximum of six PS4 / PS5 trophies for the Cup Goal.

Reward goal

If the first set of goals is achieved before the end of each stage, there are additional new goals for the community to work on.

Get exclusive PSN themes and PS4 themes

Anyone who signs up before the stage starts can win exclusive PSN avatars and dynamic PS4 themes (with custom music and icons) if the community achieves the game and trophy goals for that stage.

If the community also achieves the bonus goals for a stage, players who score before that stage will receive additional PSN avatars.

If the community goals for all stages (except for bonus goals) are met, players who have scored and participated in all three stages will receive a grand prize with an exclusive PSN avatar and the PS4 Themes Set.

Rewards will be sent directly to PS4 or PS5 via notifications approximately one or two days after the end of each stage. Please note that PS4 Themes can only be downloaded on PS4, not PS5.

Free online multiplayer weekend

If you haven’t tried PlayStation Plus’ online multiplayer feature yet, we’re going to introduce a free online multiplayer weekend later this month, where you can play online multiplayer games on the PS4 and PS5 games you own. (Online multiplayer game sold separately. Internet connection and PlayStation Network account required.)

More information is available at Official PlayStation Blog.