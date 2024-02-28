Battlefield: A Battle Royale competition for Call of Duty: Warzone is in the works

Electronic Arts is still keeping a low profile regarding what will happen next with the Battlefield series. According to reports, the upcoming title will be futuristic and will now also offer a free battle royale mode that will compete with Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Battlefield franchise has had an eventful few years. Battlefield 2042 was initially considered a complete failure for a long time, before the game caught on thanks to several mods and became even more popular last year. Although game director Marcus Leto recently left EA, Battlefield will of course continue, but how exactly?

An official announcement for the next game in the shooter series is still pending, but rumor has it that it will be scheduled for next year. Tom Henderson is usually an insider Indoor games He has now compiled more details about the current status of the new title.

Led by Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella, Ripple Effect's Christian Grass (formerly DICE LA) and Byron Beede as the franchise's new GM, a new shooter in the Battlefield series is said to be set slightly further in the future. He works. The game takes place between 2025 and 2030, and based on current knowledge, it may be released in October 2025; This means that the release will fall within a similar time window as was the case with previous Battlefield games.

Other than that, I'm taking a back-to-basics approach, so you can expect 64-player matches, the return of the four-class system and an overhaul of the destruction systems. In addition, the new Battlefield is also intended to compete with Call of Duty: Warzone.

As Henderson also reported, Ripple Effect is working on a “new experience” within the Battlefield franchise that revolves around the popular battle royale mode. This segment – like Warzone – should be free-to-play and follow a similar business model; Accordingly, you can play for free, but there is also various premium content.

This free-to-play offering in the battle royale genre is said to be the son of Byron Pede, who previously held a lead role in Call of Duty's live service content. According to the report, the Battle Royale portion currently has two game modes: classic Battle Royale and another mode called “Gauntlet.” In the final game, teams compete against each other and must complete certain objectives; After each round, the team with the lowest score is eliminated.