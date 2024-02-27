Donna Summer sues Kanye West over use of song “I Feel Love” – ​​February 27, 2024 at 9:02 p.m.

The heirs of disco legend Donna Summer filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on Tuesday against Yee, the rap star formerly known as Kanye West. He accuses him of including her 1977 song “I Feel Love” on his new album without permission.

The lawsuit alleges that Ye and singer Ty Dolla $ign used “instantly recognizable” portions of their song in “Good (Don't Die)” for their joint album “Vultures 1” after the estate's request to explicitly sample the song was denied.

Representatives for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, whose first name is Tyrone Griffin, could not be reached for comment. Summer's estate attorney said he would “let the complaint speak for itself.”

Yee, who legally changed his name from Kanye West in 2021, sparked outrage with a series of anti-Semitic social media posts in 2022. The rapper apologized for his comments in December.

Ye and Griffin released the song “Vultures 1” on February 10. According to Billboard, it is currently the best-selling album in the United States.

Summers' estate said he declined a request to let Ye and Griffin try out “I Feel Love” on February 3.

“Summer’s estate took into account not only the enormous commercial value of the composition of ‘I Feel Love,’ but also the potential harm to Summer’s legacy,” the complaint states. “West is known as a controversial public figure, and his behavior has led many brands and business partners to distance themselves from him.

The lawsuit says Ye and Griffin re-recorded “I Feel Love” with a different singer for their album, even though the organization issued an “absolute ban” against using Summer's recording or any “sound-like” recording.

The estate sought damages and asked the court to permanently prohibit Ye and Griffin from infringing Summer's copyrights.