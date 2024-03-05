Battlefield 2042: Leak: Season 7 brings back familiar weapons

As is known, the popular shooter Battlefield 2042 is entering a seventh season – and ahead of the official announcement, the leak can now reveal which weapons will be added next to the game. There are known specimens included!

On a Chinese video sharing platform called bilibili It is now A short clip appearedwhich is supposed to showcase some of the weapons that will be included in the shooter in Season 7 of Battlefield 2042. This is expected to be the game's next major update during March, but there's no confirmed release date from DICE yet.

When the time comes, according to the 46-second clip, which has not yet been explicitly confirmed, there will be four new weapons in Battlefield 2042 that will be familiar to fans of the Battlefield series. All weapons have appeared in previous titles, most notably Battlefield 4 released in 2013.

If the video leak is confirmed, you can look forward to these weapons in Season 7:

AK5C (assault rifle)

SCZ-3 (SMG)

CZ3A1 (carbine)

SRAW (Rocket Launcher)

In addition, there will also be a new aircraft, the XFAD-4, which is modeled after the Russian Sukhoi S-70. An official announcement remains to be seen!

Battlefield 2042 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series