March 5, 2024

Battlefield 2042: Leak: Season 7 brings back familiar weapons

Gilbert Cox March 5, 2024 1 min read

As is known, the popular shooter Battlefield 2042 is entering a seventh season – and ahead of the official announcement, the leak can now reveal which weapons will be added next to the game. There are known specimens included!

On a Chinese video sharing platform called bilibili It is now A short clip appearedwhich is supposed to showcase some of the weapons that will be included in the shooter in Season 7 of Battlefield 2042. This is expected to be the game's next major update during March, but there's no confirmed release date from DICE yet.

When the time comes, according to the 46-second clip, which has not yet been explicitly confirmed, there will be four new weapons in Battlefield 2042 that will be familiar to fans of the Battlefield series. All weapons have appeared in previous titles, most notably Battlefield 4 released in 2013.

If the video leak is confirmed, you can look forward to these weapons in Season 7:

  • AK5C (assault rifle)

  • SCZ-3 (SMG)

  • CZ3A1 (carbine)

  • SRAW (Rocket Launcher)

In addition, there will also be a new aircraft, the XFAD-4, which is modeled after the Russian Sukhoi S-70. An official announcement remains to be seen!

Battlefield 2042 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series

Battlefield 2042 – Dark Protocol Event Trailer

The currently popular Battlefield 2042 game is getting a new event with 'Dark Protocol'.

See also  Killer tips for the game character

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

White box with black triangles on the package – what does the label mean?

March 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

There may be no chance for life: a promising planetary system disappoints astronomers

March 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

There must be “a lot” behind update 1.6

March 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Germany: Exports to the United States and China decrease significantly News | Present

March 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

How did the first RNA molecules evolve on prehistoric Earth?

March 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Biathlon World Cup 2023/24: End of the season in Canada! All sprint, quest and team start results from Canmore

March 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Battlefield 2042: Leak: Season 7 brings back familiar weapons

March 5, 2024 Gilbert Cox