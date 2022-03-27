The next Steam Next Fest is coming in June • Eurogamer.de

After Next Fest Before Next Fest on Steam. Valve has now announced the date of the summer edition of the event.

So the summer edition of Steam Next Fest will take place from June 13-20, 2022.

Celebrate upcoming games

“Tag your calendars for the June 2022 edition of Steam’s multi-day celebration of upcoming games!”

From June 13 to June 20, players can try out free demos of all kinds of upcoming games on Steam, giving developers the opportunity to build a community and gather early feedback.

According to Valve, “hundreds” of demos can be expected again, as well as live broadcasts and opportunities to talk to the developers of these upcoming games.

You can also go on an expedition at the Next Fest with Valve's new range of components.

There are already over 1,000 Verified Games For the Steam platform, produced by Valve A significant increase do you like.