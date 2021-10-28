Asus confirms a new power connector and ROG Thor . power supply

After giving only hints so far, Asus has confirmed the presence of the new PCI-E 5.0 power connector on the as yet unannounced RTX 3090 Ti. There are also new power supplies from the ROG Thor series.
At the beginning of the month, there were already some details from the unofficial side about a new graphics card power connector with a total of 12 power pins (plus 4 signal lanes) as part of the new PCI-E 5.0 standard has givenAsus was the first manufacturer to make an official announcement.
While technical details were left out, the possibility was that Nvidia’s top-of-the-line graphics card model would use the connector. This is likely to be the particular Geforce RTX 3090 Ti, which should therefore be the first to benefit from improvements in performance and compactness over traditional 8- and 6-pin connections.
New ROG Thor Power Supplies
The announcement came as part of a streaming presentation of Z690 motherboards, but new ROG Thor power supplies were also introduced, including the ROG Thor 1600 W Titanium and ROG Thor Platinum II in the 850, 1000 and 1200 W power classes.
These should be “compatible with the latest next generation GPUs” via a closed cable and were also developed by Asus’ own graphics team, which are loud Videocradz.com It is also suggested that Asus equip future graphics cards with a PCI Express 5.0 connector.
Meanwhile, the Geforce RTX 3090 was used in the presentation as an example of a very high power consumption, which accordingly reaches 940 watts. According to the announcement, the new power supply from Thor should comply with normal and unusual use without breakdowns.
Key data for new energy sources
- 93.54 percent efficiency on ROG Thor 1600 W Titanium and 80 PLUS Platinum on other models
- Lambda A++ Certification (maximum 15 dB in Cybenetics tests)
- 135mm axial fan with dual ball bearings and PWN from Asus’ Strix graphics cards
- OLED display and Aura RGB LED
- 10 year warranty on power supply and 3 year warranty on OLED and LEDs
- ROG Thor Platinum II delivers 1000W from mid-November, higher capacity from Q4/2021 and ROG Thor Platinum II delivers 850W from Q1/2022
- Information on pricing is still missing
