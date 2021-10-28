Asus confirms a new power connector and ROG Thor . power supply

At the beginning of the month, there were already some details from the unofficial side about a new graphics card power connector with a total of 12 power pins (plus 4 signal lanes) as part of the new PCI-E 5.0 standard has givenAsus was the first manufacturer to make an official announcement.

While technical details were left out, the possibility was that Nvidia’s top-of-the-line graphics card model would use the connector. This is likely to be the particular Geforce RTX 3090 Ti, which should therefore be the first to benefit from improvements in performance and compactness over traditional 8- and 6-pin connections.

New ROG Thor Power Supplies

The announcement came as part of a streaming presentation of Z690 motherboards, but new ROG Thor power supplies were also introduced, including the ROG Thor 1600 W Titanium and ROG Thor Platinum II in the 850, 1000 and 1200 W power classes.

These should be “compatible with the latest next generation GPUs” via a closed cable and were also developed by Asus’ own graphics team, which are loud Videocradz.com It is also suggested that Asus equip future graphics cards with a PCI Express 5.0 connector.

Meanwhile, the Geforce RTX 3090 was used in the presentation as an example of a very high power consumption, which accordingly reaches 940 watts. According to the announcement, the new power supply from Thor should comply with normal and unusual use without breakdowns.

Key data for new energy sources

93.54 percent efficiency on ROG Thor 1600 W Titanium and 80 PLUS Platinum on other models

Lambda A++ Certification (maximum 15 dB in Cybenetics tests)

135mm axial fan with dual ball bearings and PWN from Asus’ Strix graphics cards

OLED display and Aura RGB LED

10 year warranty on power supply and 3 year warranty on OLED and LEDs

ROG Thor Platinum II delivers 1000W from mid-November, higher capacity from Q4/2021 and ROG Thor Platinum II delivers 850W from Q1/2022

Information on pricing is still missing

Supports PCGH – It only takes a minute. Thanks! PCGH has been around for over 20 years: as a print magazine, website, and YouTube channel. If you like our work, you can now support us as a supporter of PCGH so we can continue to deliver our elaborately created content in the usual quality. You basically have many options to support us in the current situation. Whether you buy a magazine from the kiosk, in the web store or stay loyal to us as a subscriber: every support from you is great. Since 2021 we also offer the option to subscribe without ads or add-on subscription directly via our website. With a Plus subscription, you will not only get PCGH.de without external advertising, i.e. ad-free, but also absolutely everything appeared Print article in plus layout. You pay for both subscriptions via PayPal, you can choose between a monthly or annual payment. support now We thank you in advance.

Advertising: The best graphics cards for gamers Find out in the alternative















[PLUS] RTX 3090 and 6900 XT tuned with water cooling system







PCGH Plus: We cool amps and Big Navi using water coolers and research the effect on efficiency and overclocking. Look forward to faster, cooler, and quieter pixel accelerators. Article taken from PC Games Hardware 05/2021.

more …



Go to the article







Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.





