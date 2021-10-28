Security breach on Playstation and PC at home

Tonight has become the release date Five Nights at Freddy’s: A security breach announced. On December 16, Steel Wool Studios will put you in the role of young boy Gregory, who has forgotten time at the arcade machine and at the shopping mall. Mega Pizzaplex was included. In fact, this wouldn’t be much of a problem if the dangerous monitoring system didn’t go after the intruder. We have to survive the night or find a way out in this horror game.

With surveillance cameras we can monitor some areas of the facility, but there are autonomous robots roaming the site. If they discover us, we have to raise our legs and hide from them. However, our endurance is limited and therefore we must use the environment to our advantage. We can stun enemies with weapons or perform a diversionary maneuver to outrun them. However, AI learns during the night and makes it more difficult for us.

in a Five Nights at Freddy’s: A security breach By the way, we are allowed to slip into the big robot shells called motoelectronics and move through the pizzaplex in this way. Unfortunately, such actions consume energy and therefore the machines must be charged regularly.

those: PlayStation Blog.