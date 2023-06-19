artificial intelligence. Google is warning its employees about their chatbot

Bard is an experiment, as Google constantly emphasizes. stone key

With Bard, Google wants to catch up with Chatbot ChatGPT leader. And it seems the tech giant isn’t quite sure how it feels yet.

Google launched its chatbot, Bard, a few weeks ago.

But now he himself warns his employees of certain uses.

He must not disclose any secrets of the chatbot company and must not use his own code.

Google has warned its employees in an internal letter against using Bard, the chatbot developed by the company, as reported by Reuters. mentioned. On the other hand, employees should not share any confidential information with the chatbot. Conversations with chatbots are read regularly by human testers.

Like many other companies active in artificial intelligence, Google relies on low-paid external employees to evaluate and correct any errors in its chatbot’s answers. Obviously, Google does not entrust corporate secrets to them.

Also, don’t use any scripting code

On the other hand, programmers at Google should not use any code generated by Bard in their products. Rapid generation of more complex code is one of the applications with the highest economic benefit attributed to chatbots today.

But here, too, Google doesn’t have enough confidence in Bard to integrate its products into its own systems. In fairness, this is the same message that Google announces publicly. Unlike many other companies active in this field, Google still clearly emphasizes the very limited capabilities of chatbots today.