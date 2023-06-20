Whatsapp: all contacts disappeared! Mess with millions of users – that’s what you need to do

Millions of Whatsapp users must have been totally shocked when they looked at Messenger recently. All contact names are gone, only cell phone numbers are visible!

Chaos with Whatsapp – the messenger itself can’t do anything about it. The problem, which only affects Android phones, originated from Google. There is a simple solution.

Whatsapp chaos: millions of users affected

With millions of Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones out there, Whatsapp is currently just a jumble of numbers. The names of all the contacts are gone, and instead only their cell phone numbers are visible. Since hardly anyone remembers them these days, it can be difficult to attribute chats to a friend or family member.

However, the problem is not with the popular Messenger, but with Android. According to the “9to5Google” blog, the Google Contacts app has a bug that affects WhatsApp, among other things. All contact names there are gone. However, not completely, but only on your smartphone. Everything is still stored on Google servers.

Contacts must be manually synced

Thus there is also a simple solution to the problem. With a few simple steps, your messenger should look like before. You have to take the following steps to sync your contacts manually:

Open the Settings app on your phone

Go to “Google” and there to “Google Apps Settings”

Under Sync Google Contacts, you can click the arrow next to Sync status.

voila

Now all contacts should have the correct names again and Whatsapp can be used again as before. At the same time, of course, Google is also working hard to solve the problem. However, it is still not clear until when the apps will work normally again on their own.