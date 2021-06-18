Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Developed spin-off creation – Ntower

already in July 9 grab the cross Monster Hunter 2: Wings of Ruin قصص Stories The popular series takes over on the Nintendo Switch, albeit in a different genre than the main games. As a role-playing game through and through, Stories 2 is all about entering into alliances with powerful monsters in order to advance the main plot. As the name implies, this is a sequel, because Monster Hunter Stories of the same name launched in 2016 on the Nintendo 3DS. Later, the title also became available on mobile devices, and saw mixed sales. in one Interview with the Japanese side player Officials said Capcom About creating the next address.

When asked how Part 2 came out in the first place, Capcom cites fan feedback as a reason to consider a sequel to the first title after it became available on smart devices in addition to the original on the Nintendo 3DS and even an anime version was received. It took a long time to work out what the game should look and feel like so you could call it a real sequel. One very proud of the end result.

With a focus on RPG elements and immersion in the world of Monster Hunter, the goal is to inspire both RPGs and fans of the main series. Development for the Nintendo Switch has also brought improvements to the visual area, especially during movie scenes. Animations, light effects, facial expressions and more are more expressive. Paired with famous monsters from the entire history of the series and gameplay mechanics in the premiere, one hopes that Monster Hunter Stories will serve as another future pillar of the series.

Is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on your list? What do you hope to achieve most from the episodic new title?