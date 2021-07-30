Arrival of medical devices donated by Switzerland

Swiss Ambassador to Thailand Helen Baudelger Arteida (third from right) and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (fourth from right) witness the delivery of medical supplies donated by Switzerland on Thursday. (Photo provided by Traisulee Traisoranakul Facebook)

Thailand has received Covid-19 test kits and ventilators donated by Switzerland.

Medical supplies – 1.1 million antigen test kits and 102 ventilators – arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on a Swiss flight at 5:20 am on Thursday.

Swiss Ambassador to Thailand Helen Bodelger Arteida and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul were at the airport to witness the delivery.

Mr Anutin thanked the Swiss government for the donations and said it would play a key role in containing the outbreak in Thailand.

Separately, deputy government spokeswoman Trisoli Trezuranacol said the CDC will soon distribute these tools across the country.

In addition, Thailand is in the process of purchasing 8.5 million kits worth 1 billion baht for use across the country.

Several countries have helped Thailand deal with the third wave of the epidemic.

China donated 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, with the second and final batch of 500,000 doses arriving in June.

Earlier this month, Japan donated one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country.

The United States also gave Thailand 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was due to arrive in Bangkok early Friday. On Thursday, US Senator Tammy Duckworth said it was part of the 2.5 million doses Washington plans to give to Thailand.

Great Britain too Donates 415,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are due to arrive next month, according to British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding.