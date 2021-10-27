Apple Wallet now lets users add a COVID-19 vaccine card

Apple now allows users to add their COVID-19 vaccination card to the Wallet app for easy access to their vaccination guide.

The new update came after Apple announced that it would do so last month iOS update coming soon Allows users to download and save reviewable health records in the Wallet app, including COVID-19 vaccination records.

the interview USA TodayThe job started on Monday with Apple’s iOS 15.1 operating system. to update.

Once vaccination cards are added to the wallet app, they can be viewed and sent at any time expression from Apple. The front of the card contains the user’s name, the type of vaccine received, the date of the dose given, the source, and the QR code.

However, the full details of the card cannot be accessed until the device is unlocked using Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode.

Additionally, according to the company, vaccination cards cannot be shared with other iPhone, iPod Touch, or Apple Watch users.

Vaccine cards can be uploaded to the app via a QR code from a provider of a COVID-19 vaccine or test, via a downloadable file with verified health records from the provider, or via an existing vaccination history that can be checked in the company’s health app.

Apple also announced that the iOS 15 update will allow users to save verifiable versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and records of test results in the company’s Health app on iPhones and iPod Touches.

Vaccine records and test results are downloaded in a verifiable format and, according to the company, digitally signed by the vaccine or test provider.

Apple said the software is “like putting an official stamp on paper documents.”