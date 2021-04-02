Future plans of the cyberpunk tourist

After purchasing Gosterner (from 26,99€ in To buy(Branded for € 5m from All In Games)Informed us505 Games has explained future plans for cyberpunk in more detail.

In Spring 2021, the game will be expanded with Image Mode and Kill Mode. The quick kill mode is said to be a special challenge, as players have to complete the entire level within a specified time period. These two add-ons will be free. The Premium DLC Cosmetic Package (paid) will also be available this Spring. Additional packages and plugins will follow in the summer and fall, but the developers did not want to limit them. What is certain, however, is that the next-generation update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S will be freely available to game owners on the previous consoles in question. The promised implementation of Amazon Luna (streaming service) is already in early access testing mode. Luna is currently only being tested in the United States.

“Ghostrunner is one of the most impressive indie games we’ve seen. It features AAA technology, a unique universe inspired by the Internet, which is both attractive and terrifying.”Said Ramy and Ravi Gallant, founders of 505 Games. “Ghostrunner is a welcome addition to 505 Games’ internal library of IP addresses.”

Ghostrunner is developed by One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks. Made by 505 Games in collaboration with All in Games! For PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

