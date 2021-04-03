New iPhone SE rumors indicate that the 5G model is coming next year

picture :: Caitlin McGarry / Gizmodo

Rumors about Apple’s next favorite compact smartphone are already in place, although it may take more than a year before we see it.

Analyst Ross Young was sent to Twitter April 1 – a grain of salt, etc. – the next iPhone SE will arrive in 2022 with the same 4.7-inch form factor as the current SE. This updated model Kids’ books can also be equipped with s ub-6 5GHz contrast instead of supporting all bands, including Ultrafast millimeter wave spectrum . Young also mentioned that he has heard of a 6.1-inch model with a “hole rather than a hole” that could be launched in 2023.

Some of this is ludicrous with a previous report prepared by trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month. Quote from Kuo Supply Chain Report, 9to5Mac I mentioned that Kuo also expects 5G connectivity to be available for the iPhone SE model in 2022. Kuo also said he expects the 2022 model to have a 4.7-inch design, but with an updated processor.

The most interesting of these rumors is that Apple may be planning to ditch the SE form factor for a bigger show. It’s unclear if the SE will play the same size with thinner bezels or whether Apple will increase the size of the SE (the latter would be bad news for a small bunch of us).

It seems that with more than a year since we got the latest iPhone SE – a new version is expected in 2022 – there is still plenty of time for the SE rumors to generate a buzz about a newer, more powerful device. But it looks interesting.