Chrome Beta makes it easy to navigate search results

Google is announcing some new experiences that will be available in the latest Chrome beta to make it easier to find content on the web and share interesting text. If you want to go to Chrome beta to try these features, download it Here for your PC or Here for your Android device. (Although, as with all beta versions, be careful because things may not work perfectly.) And I mention turning on flags all the time – to do this, type chrome://flags in your address bar as you rotate in several Chrome experiences are available.

One of the cool new experiences in Chrome on Android is letting you see some search results below the address bar after you’ve already reached the page. This can be better understood by looking at this GIF:





While you won’t be able to see the full URLs in this additional bar, it can be a useful way to switch to another website without having to go back to the full search results. You can try this experiment by turning on the #continuous search tag.

Another feature of the test allows you to create a simplified image of the text on websites, which can be useful for compiling the text that you want to share with your friends or on social media. (This feature seems to be equipped with some silly memes too.) This feature is available on Android phones and tablets by swiping to #webnotes-stylize. You can get an idea of ​​how it works in the following GIF:





Another new feature adds cards to the New Tab page that makes it easier for you to go back to previously visited websites. In a blog post, Google provides examples of cards for recipe pages, shopping carts, or documents on Google Drive. If you want to give it a try, enable the #ntp-modules flag on your computer.

Since these are trials, there is always the possibility that not all bugs have been fixed yet and Google will decide not to postpone them until beyond the beta phase. However, they could be previews of upcoming features, and if you want to give it a try early check out the Chrome beta.