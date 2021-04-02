Tech

The latest game in Final Fantasy Creator, Fantasian, has been released on Apple Arcade

April 2, 2021
Fiction– New RPG Final Fantasy The creator, Hironobu Sacaguchi, is available now For Apple Arcade. The game can be played on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV.

Fantasian It’s the latest from Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker studio, which he founded in 2004. The developer has since released games like The last story And the blue Dragon. In spite of Fiction It uses traditional RPG elements like RPG and is made with handcrafted physical models – more than 150 dioramas in total.

Fiction It has touch controls, but Sacaguchi says it should offer a console-like experience on mobile devices. The game follows a hero who has lost an amnesia who is looking for a way to get his lost memories back. In one Previous interview With the edgeSacaguchi said that repetition Final Fantasy IV He wanted to return to his RPG roots.

The game was released in Japan yesterday. Sacaguchi noted on Twitter Fiction His own birthday is one of his other games, Final Fantasy VI – Title that shares similar topics.

