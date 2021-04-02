The latest game in Final Fantasy Creator, Fantasian, has been released on Apple Arcade

Fiction– New RPG Final Fantasy The creator, Hironobu Sacaguchi, is available now For Apple Arcade. The game can be played on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV.

Fantasian It’s the latest from Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker studio, which he founded in 2004. The developer has since released games like The last story And the blue Dragon. In spite of Fiction It uses traditional RPG elements like RPG and is made with handcrafted physical models – more than 150 dioramas in total.

Fiction It has touch controls, but Sacaguchi says it should offer a console-like experience on mobile devices. The game follows a hero who has lost an amnesia who is looking for a way to get his lost memories back. In one Previous interview With the edgeSacaguchi said that repetition Final Fantasy IV He wanted to return to his RPG roots.

FANTASIAN was released in Japan. He was born on April 2nd. Strangely enough, it was the same birthday as the FF6 that I lit it. Congratulations! FANTASIAN was released on JPN. Coincidentally, it was the same FF6 birthday that inspired me to create this. happy birth day!#Fiction pic.twitter.com/HLtwqgdVRB Hironobu Sakaguchi (OO) 1. April 2021

The game was released in Japan yesterday. Sacaguchi noted on Twitter Fiction His own birthday is one of his other games, Final Fantasy VI – Title that shares similar topics.