WASHINGTON (DPO) — US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address came with no big surprises: As Biden told the assembled members of Congress, the country is stuck between Canada and Mexico.

“Under my administration, the state of the nation has remained unchanged,” Biden said, not without pride, as he pointed to a map of the North American continent. “Between Canada to the north, Mexico to the south, the Pacific to the west and the Atlantic to the east, we are firmly anchored on Earth.”

Biden's speech drew thunderous applause from Democrats, who see the president as a key figure in the country's stability. Republicans, on the other hand, accuse Biden of weak leadership. Texas Senator Ted Cruz said, “With his inaction, we are below Canada!” said. “Canada! This is an insult and a slap in the face to every patriot.”

The State of the Union Address is held once a year and was introduced by President George Washington in 1794 as a public pledge to the people. Mass hysteria had previously erupted after an itinerant preacher from Iowa claimed that America was actually in the Indian subcontinent.

pfg, dan, ssi; Photo: Imago; Originally published: 2/8/23