Fewer job seekers around the world want to go to Vienna

But Austria is still very attractive especially with highly qualified people. “In this segment, the country ranks as the eighth most popular place to work in the world.“ The Austrian economy should benefit from this, ”says Lucas Haider, president of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Austria. In an international comparison, Austria fell four places to 15th since the previous survey in 2018, the study shows “Decoding Global Talent,” in which BCG, StepStone and The Network surveyed 208,000 employees from 190 countries.

Vienna slipped to 22nd

Austria is particularly attractive to Hungarians, Slovenes, Serbs and Germans. Vienna fell nine places to finish twenty-second, and New York fell from second to eighth. The most attractive city right now is London, ahead of Amsterdam and Dubai. If you only look for job seekers in Europe, Vienna remains the eighth most popular destination.

According to the study authors, the new “virtual mobility” represents an opportunity for Austrian employers to retain talent. 57% of those surveyed are now ready to work remotely for an employer abroad. As a target country for virtual mobility, Austria ranks 10th internationally, on par with Singapore.

Few people want to work abroad

Overall, the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the number of people willing to work abroad. In 2014, 64 percent of those surveyed wanted it, in 2018, it was 57 percent and in 2020 it was only 50 percent. Canada is now the most popular destination, not the USA.

Also among the winners are Australia, which is now third ahead of Germany, and Asian countries. The epidemic has also left its mark on this survey: countries with fast and effective control of the virus have become more attractive, while countries hit hard by the epidemic have lost.

For their part, Austrians are becoming more mobile, reversing the international trend – 52 percent now want to work abroad, compared to 50 percent in the previous survey. Austrians prefer to work in Germany, Switzerland, USA and Canada.