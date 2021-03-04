Trump begins a new attempt in the struggle against the election result

DrAttorneys for President Donald Trump made another attempt to challenge the outcome of the presidential election in Wisconsin. A statement said on Tuesday that Trump’s campaign team has applied to the Supreme Court in Washington to overturn a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The majority of judges there refused to hear a lawsuit at the start of December, in which Trump’s lawyers wanted, among other things, to ensure that no more than 220,000 mailed ballot papers were included in the count. Trump’s attorney, Jim Tropis, claimed that if the lawsuit were heard – at the request of the Trump camp – it would flip the score in Wisconsin.

Trump’s victory in Wisconsin won’t change the election result. Overall, Democrat Joe Biden won the election by a clear margin. So far, Trump has not admitted defeat and has claimed that he has been denied victory through widespread scams. Neither Trump nor his attorneys have provided any substantial evidence to support these allegations. More than 50 lawsuits have so far been excluded from the Trump camp, including before the Supreme Court.