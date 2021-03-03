Jetpack Joyride 2: Soft Launch in Australia, New Zealand and Canada

Jetpack Joyride (App Store Link) Is one of the most popular arcade games offered by the app store. Halfbrick Studios’ freemium game, also known as the classic Fruit Ninja, has collected more than 2,500 reviews with an average 4.4 stars in the German app store alone. Now the back is preparing to go up to the App Store.

Jetpack Joyride 2 launched this week in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. In some countries such a soft launch is common with freemium games, because it allows exactly the developers to help a large number of players around the world before the final launch.

As Jetpack Joyride 2 champion, Barry is of course used again. The developers told us, “In this adventure he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and forge his way through the laboratory to stop scientists’ experiments before it is too late.”

Even if the actual game idea hasn’t changed and we move with jetpack again in the new segment, the gameplay has changed a bit. Jetpack Joyride 2 is level-based and offers several boss fights at the end of each section. After the first hit is nearly finished in the previous one, the life energy is consumed in the new segment.

It will be interesting to see how the freemium mechanism works. Jetpack Joyride was recently offered free of charge and only funded through in-app purchases, but the successful game was originally published as a premium app. And that was a long time ago: In September 2011, Jetpack Joyride saw the light of day. When the back appears all over the world it is still open.