March 9, 2024

Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle has been dumped

Jordan Lambert March 9, 2024 2 min read

Princess Kate's uncle quit the British TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” after just a few days. Gary Goldsmith was first out of the house in Friday evening's round. She told ITV she had a great time, adding that a project like this was really out of her comfort zone. Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

He only cautiously commented on the show about his daughter-in-law's health. An interviewer asks, “Where's Kate?” When asked, Goldsmith replied that he could not say anything for reasons of etiquette. But he assured her that she had spoken to her mother, her sister: “She's getting the best treatment in the world.”

Kate arrived at the hospital in mid-January for a planned operation. Daughter-in-law of King Charles III. And the wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery. He is currently recovering at home.

The palace announced that he would not attend any meetings until after Easter. Despite the urgent demand to maintain notice and privacy, there were rumors and conspiracy theories. Goldsmith's interlocutor on the show insisted Kate would return, saying: “She will come back, of course she will.”

This is not the first time a member of the British royal family has participated in a television show. In 2022, Mike Tyndall competed in the British Forest Camp – he's Zara Tyndall's husband. She is Princess Anne's daughter and therefore William's cousin in the line of succession.

See also  Helping refugees in the UK - what about gay people*?

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240309-99-278889/3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US judge rejects federal challenge to Biden migrant funding plan – March 9, 2024

March 9, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

British pilot scheme for four-day week a complete success

March 9, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Prince Harry + Duchess Meghan: New PR consultant confirms premier

March 8, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Loss of arms and legs after sepsis! So Sheree, 51, now wants to be happy again

March 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

A sports expert is asked live on US TV where to land in Fortnite: Schweitzer answers

March 9, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Microsoft explains the difference at its end of support

March 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle has been dumped

March 9, 2024 Jordan Lambert