Algoriddim introduces the new djay for Apple Vision Pro and launches the seamless service…

• djay for Apple Vision Pro delivers a groundbreaking spatial interface with highly realistic 3D turntables, intuitive gesture controls, and immersive environments.

• djay now integrates seamlessly with Apple Music, giving users instant access to more than 100 million songs to mix with djay on Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad and Mac.

• djay's Automix feature allows users to enjoy automated DJ mixes of their favorite playlists on Apple Music for the first time.

The goridim, developers of the Apple Design Award-winning djay app, today introduced djay for Apple Vision Pro, which delivers a redesigned spatial interface that lets users mix music on a full-size 3D turntable in their living room. Users can experience DJing in fully immersive environments, from vibrant lounges in space to a festival in the middle of the desert with stunning light shows under the night sky. Algoriddim has also integrated Apple Music across the djay product line, providing a new way to experience and interact with music.

Starting today, Apple Music integration with djay is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac in 167 countries, giving djay users around the world unparalleled access to music. With just a few clicks, users can link their Apple Music account directly to the djay app, giving them instant access to a catalog of more than 100 million songs, including users' personal libraries. For people who just want to sit back and enjoy a continuous mix of their favorite songs on Apple Music, djay's Automix feature picks tracks that go well together and automatically mixes them with DJ-style transitions that match the beat.

“We're very excited to introduce djay for Apple Vision Pro. Its innovative spatial interface provides a whole new way to experience music and represents a new chapter in the evolution of DJing.said Karim Morsi, CEO of Algoriddim. “Integrating Apple Music across the entire djay product line is an important milestone in Algoriddim’s mission to make DJing accessible to everyone.”

djay for Apple Vision Pro – A new dimension to DJing

Key features include:

• 3D Turntables: Interact with virtual turntables by pulling the needle or scratching the vinyl, just as you would with a physical turntable.

• Interactive Sound Environments: Experience dynamic light shows and LED walls that respond to your performance in real time, reflecting the mood of the song being played.

• Understand the scene: Merge the virtual and real worlds by projecting a sparkling disco ball into your real living space.

• Gesture-based song preview: With the natural gesture of placing the headphones on your ear, you can play a preview of the next songs.

• Visual audio refinement: Easily navigate through the song using glance and tap gestures

• Floating Music Library: Browse playlists using eye movements. Identify, search and queue songs with a simple glance.

• 3D Vinyl with Floating Cover Art: Transform your digital music collection into an eye-catching series of 3D vinyl records, complete with their original artwork and vinyl grooves.

• 3D Drag and Drop: Enjoy the tactile pleasure of music by pulling the song from its sleeve and placing the record on the turntable to mimic physical interaction with vinyl records.

• World-class audio and 3D rendering engine: Experience audio-visual excellence with ultra-low latency and high-resolution 3D graphics, plus advanced features such as automatic tempo and tempo detection, filtering, looping, audio normalization and time stretching with zplane's élastique Pro V3, Effects Advanced audio and smooth transitions.

Availability and extended free trials

djay by Algoriddim is available for free download App Store available. An optional Pro Subscription for $6.99 / €6.99 / £6.99 per month or $49.99 / €49.99 / £48.99 per year provides full access to all djay Pro features for Apple Vision Pro, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android and Windows devices.

A 7-day free trial is available for the full djay Pro subscription. Existing Apple Music subscribers are entitled to an exclusive two-month free trial of the full djay Pro subscription.

About Djay djay is the winner of multiple Apple Design Awards. The software is available for desktop, mobile, and location devices and is trusted by millions of DJs and music lovers around the world.

Information about Algoridium

Founded in 2006, Algoriddim develops premium music and graphics applications for desktop, mobile and room devices. The company's mission is to remove the barriers between consumer software and professional software and create a world where everyone can be an artist and express themselves through music.

