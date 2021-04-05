Google Maps: These are the five most recent posts

In the past few days, things have gone well again on Google Maps for Android devices. Maps will receive many new features and improvements in a few days and in the near future. The starting shot is given by the compass, which is now available two years later at the request of users Come back again. Always pointing north while navigating, just as a compass should work. With the current app release, the compass should be visible to you again.

Driving assistant mode works for German users

Google suddenly laid an Easter egg for German users that will hatch on April 5th. The long-awaited Monday is supposed to be Easter Assistant driving mode for German users in Google Maps Officially start. This new driving mode is a combination of Google Maps and Google Assistant. In the long run, it will replace the phone screen version of Android Auto if Google’s plans don’t change again.

For the environment: Navigating prefers the green path and warns of environmental areas

With some other small update, Google is turning its Maps app on its head in several places. This includes a road planning review, which in the future also pays attention to alternative, ecological routes. Indeed, the greenest path should always be preferredIf not, it takes much longer than the faster route. Google announced that this option can be turned off.

In the context of this, future Google Maps will also look at environmental zones and warn the user if this eco zone is on a road.

Google Maps shows weather and air quality (pollen, etc.)

I especially like the new levels above Current weather and air quality To teach. The weather feature in particular is practical and somehow reminds the classic weather report with weather map. For air quality, Google needs separate data from the responsible organizations, so rolling this standard internationally may take some time.

Live View now also helps with large buildings

The last time we were able to see Live View Help steer even better outside, In the future This is also possible in large buildings such as airports. Escalators, elevators, check-in counters, ticket counters, toilets and other important “hotspots” can be found in such buildings more quickly. Or also specific stores if you are in a large mall.