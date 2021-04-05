Tech

Google Maps: These are the five most recent posts

April 5, 2021
Gilbert Cox

In the past few days, things have gone well again on Google Maps for Android devices. Maps will receive many new features and improvements in a few days and in the near future. The starting shot is given by the compass, which is now available two years later at the request of users Come back again. Always pointing north while navigating, just as a compass should work. With the current app release, the compass should be visible to you again.

Driving assistant mode works for German users

Google suddenly laid an Easter egg for German users that will hatch on April 5th. The long-awaited Monday is supposed to be Easter Assistant driving mode for German users in Google Maps Officially start. This new driving mode is a combination of Google Maps and Google Assistant. In the long run, it will replace the phone screen version of Android Auto if Google’s plans don’t change again.

