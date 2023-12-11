Aldi is expanding – this is what its branches in Great Britain look like

Photo by Mike Kemp/Photo via Getty Images

German discount store Aldi wants to open more than 100 new stores in Great Britain by the end of 2021. Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic should not be an obstacle and should not stop the retail chain’s expansion.

Aldi wants to invest 1.3 billion pounds (equivalent to 1.43 billion euros) in the next few months. This is expected to create 4,000 new job opportunities. The department store chain has also had great success on the island and has scored points with a similar product strategy to that in Germany.

However, there are also differences from German stores. In Great Britain, Aldi focuses primarily on British products and offers Aldi Local, a smaller version of its city center stores.

Find out how to set up an Aldi store in Great Britain here:

This is what an Aldi store in Great Britain looks like

-, United Kingdom – 05/19/2019: Exterior view of an Aldi store, one of the top ten supermarket chains/brands in the UK. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The logo is similar to the Aldi Süd logo.

Aldi relies on British products in Great Britain.

Photo by Sherlyn Forrest/Getty Images

The same recipe for success as in Germany

Stock struggle

The branches look a little more organized

Aldi

Rheinbacher beer that doesn’t come from Rheinbach

Aldi Stratford-upon-Avon began selling wine at 8am 17 March 2020 Photo by Mark Anton Smith | Getty Images

The alcohol section is tidy

Aldi

New concept

Aldi

Smaller selection and more plant-based products.