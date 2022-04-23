Butter cake for Great Britain is butter cake for Germany. The pastries are traditionally served with cream tea, and thus are clearly part of the British cultural heritage. However, what the dormancy should be spread in and in what order it is typically British gives rise to much debate.

Cream tea is where the fun for a true Brit ends. It remains undisputed that this traditional afternoon meal requires scones, clotted cream, jam, and of course, tea. But there is disagreement on the question of what is put first on the cake, a kind of cake roll: clotted cream – whipped cream – or jam? Did not matter? Not even close!

Jam on top or bottom?

The National Trust is the undisputed guardian of traditions in Great Britain, which the royal family has surpassed at most. But a few years ago, she threatened to explode from within amid a storm of outrage on social media. Reason: The National Trust’s Lanhydrock website in Cornwall posted a photo of a cream tea for Mother’s Day 2018. The problem was: the photo showed a cake in which the clotted cream was removed first and then the jam. But Lanhydrock is in Cornwall, and if there is a base in that county, this is the jam first. Even worse, the arrangement in the photo is that used in neighboring Devon. Devon has not traditionally been associated with Cornwall. It was an insult to any tradition.

Last year, Sainsbury’s supermarket chain got just that: In its shop in Truro, the capital of Cornwall of all places, there was a big picture of cream tea – but sadly it was also a Devon-style one. It didn’t take long for this scene to spread quickly as well, and store management rushed to remove the image from the store. The company even formally apologized for this mistaken cupcake. After all, even Queen Elizabeth II is supposed to stick to the traditional Cornish way of cream tea: first the jam — as revealed years ago by one of her longtime employees, Darren McGrady, on Twitter.

Classic Cake Recipe: Untouchable Like a Queen

The cookies are nothing less than a piece of British identity. They’re all over the country, even on British Airways. You might be wondering what makes a crumbly cake with jam, but you shouldn’t ask that question in the UK. The scones are untouchable like the Queen.

The recipe for a classic cake (eight to ten pieces), based on the one from the Southern Dover Lighthouse, is as follows:

500 g flour

100 gm cold butter

1.5 packs of baking soda

pinch of salt

300 milliliters of milk

100 g raisins (optional)

This is how it works:

1. Knead the dough, then roll it out to a height of about 2 cm and cut it into a cup or in a circular motion.

2. Bake it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes.

Non-replaceable clotting cream

Making clotted cream yourself takes a lot of time and takes a lot of energy, since the cream must be in the oven for several hours. But it is also available ready-made in supermarkets and well-prepared prepared foods. Easy vegan version:

75 grams of margarine

Half a teaspoon of vanilla extract

60 gm powdered sugar

1 tablespoon of oat milk

To prepare, combine margarine, vanilla extract, powdered sugar and oat milk one by one and beat until foamy. Incidentally, it wouldn’t be possible to consider substituting clotted cream in Cornwall or Devon – no matter what ends up on the cake first. In a very different place in the British Isles, people are just shaking their heads at the old feud anyway: in Scotland. Scones are said to have been invented there in the 16th century – when no one in the Southwest had any idea what clotted cream would end up being.