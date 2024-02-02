Airport Expansion: Florence got a lounge with its own rooftop lounge

The airport in the Tuscan capital is expanding. Aeroporto di Firenze plans to create a new terminal for this purpose. Wine must be grown, pressed and aged.

Brunello di Montalcino, Carmignano, Chianti, Chianti Classico, Elba Aliatico Passetto, Montecocco Sangiovese, Morellino di Scansano, Sovereto, Val di Cornia Rosso, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. These are the names of the eleven best wine-growing regions in Tuscany that bear the DOCG seal. Maybe the Twelfth could join them in the future. It will then be called Aeroporto di Firenze-Peretola DOCG.

The airport in the Tuscan capital Florence will be significantly expanded in the coming years. He wants to take into account the growing number of passengers. Last year, 3.1 million people traveled through the airport, 7 percent more than before the pandemic. Six million should be possible in the future.

38 rows of chrome

The core of the expansion project is a new terminal with an area of ​​\u200b\u200b50 thousand square meters. In front of it there is a wide square with various shops inspired by traditional Tuscan village squares. It will be a meeting point for arriving and departing passengers. The T2 tram line runs from here to Florence city centre.

But the real special feature lies at the top. Wine will one day be grown on the station's 7.7-hectare sloped roof. The vines will be in 38 rows along the entire length of the building.

Expansion into the basement under the station

The green roof is “an ode to Tuscan winemaking traditions,” according to the New York office of Rafael Vignoli, which is behind the design. The vines are grown by a winemaker from the region, he explains. After harvest, its wine will also be produced and aged in cellars at the station.

To make the vineyard possible, complex constructions are needed. Architects must consider factors such as weight distribution, drainage, and wind load. In addition, the microclimate of the roof is very different from that of a traditional vineyard, causing problems with more heat and more wind – which already causes problems in Florence – as well as the proximity of airplanes.

It will be completed by 2038

In addition to the new terminal, the runway is also planned to be extended from the current 1,750 meters to 2,400 meters and the runway rotated. The entire expansion project at Florence Airport, which has been postponed several times, is scheduled to be completed in 2038. Then wine connoisseurs might say: “Delicate and creamy notes of lemon and olives, full-bodied, fruity on the palate, silky texture and a touch of kerosene on the nose.” »

In the photo gallery above, you can see computer images of the new station in Florence. Clicking on the image opens the gallery in large format.