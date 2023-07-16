Air France is expanding its offering to North America this winter

We are in the middle of summer, the temperature is hot and the main travel season has started with the summer holidays. Few people want to think about winter now, and many airlines are already doing it. Some are already laying out their flight plans for the winter, thus painting a picture of what to expect. Air France is no exception and reveals its planned routes for the winter season Website, especially the links with North America are to be expanded. Check out this article for all the details!

Winter flight schedule

Air France’s new winter schedule for 2023/24 aims to expand this offering to North America. Up to 212 weekly flights are scheduled to the US, Canada and Mexico. There are 21 places to reach the destination. From October 30 this year, another connection to the US is to be established with Raleigh-Durham (RDU), an international airport in North Carolina. Air France will operate three direct weekly flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Air France flies frequently to North America from winter

The 279-seat Boeing 787-9 flights are scheduled to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Departs Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 1:30pm and departs Raleigh-Durham International at 6:45pm. Passengers can choose between Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

The connection to Ottawa, Canada, is effective from June 27 and will remain on the winter flight schedule and other routes to Canada will follow. From December 2, 2023, Air France will again fly from Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) to Montreal. In addition, Vancouver and Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas) connections will resume.

Long-haul routes to the US

Air France isn’t the only airline expanding its capacity to the US. Other airlines also offer more connections in their winter schedules, although the destinations are quite different. Swiss plans seven additional flights to Miami in its winter schedule, while Spanish airline Iberia is increasing its frequencies between Europe and Latin America with 300 weekly connections. Eurowings Discover will also continue in winter Lufthansa routes to the US GraniCheerLine can provide more links. Airlines are generally reacting to growing demand for long-haul routes to the US.

The end of Air France’s winter schedule

