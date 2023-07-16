How Rishi Sunak’s Government Softens Fundamental Rights

The conservative government around Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is cracking down on dissent. Even loitering is now criminalized. She wants to fight her way out of a low spot in the polls.

I amn Great Britain, climate activists are more imaginative and witty than in Germany – but no more popular. Last week, for example, Just Stop Oil activists showered the Wimbledon tennis courts with jigsaw puzzle pieces. A week ago they descended on the cricket pitch at Lord’s Stadium in London and sprayed yellow dry paint before being carried off the pitch by members of the England national team.

The audience enthusiastically applauded the traffic. The British public approved Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s subordinate orders aimed at discouraging young environmental crusaders from taking any action. Police officers can arrest people on suspicion, which was used against protesters at the coronation of Charles III. was used. Even deliberate loitering is now an offense if it obstructs traffic.