Devastating wildfire claims another firefighter’s life

Wildfires in Canada: Record damage scale In Canada, wildfires never end: fires burn in hundreds of places. So far this year, ten million hectares of land have been burned across the country due to wildfires; This is a multiple of the average 07/16/2023

Second member of fire brigade dies fighting wildfires in Canada

A firefighter died from injuries sustained while battling a fire in Fort Liard County on Saturday, Jessica Davey-Quantic of the Northwest Regional Emergency Services Department said Sunday.

The crash happened near the British Columbia province where a firefighter died on Thursday. “We must never forget the service and sacrifices of our first responders,” Civil Defense Secretary Bill Blair said on Twitter.

The Northwest Territories have been hit by a very severe drought this year, and new temperature records have been set several times in the past few days. There are currently 89 fires burning in the area, 12 of which are out of control. More than 809,000 hectares of forests have already become smoke zones.

Fires recorded

Faced with a record number of fires and, above all, a large number of large fires, Canada is forced to simply let most of them burn. In total, 10 million hectares of land have already burned in Canada this year, more than ever before in Portugal.

A firefighter in British Columbia, Canada. (June 5, 2023) Image:

AP/Darryl Dyck by Keystone/The Canadian Press

Most of the time boreal forests burn, they are sparsely populated, so there is little material damage and loss of life. However, fire has serious consequences for the environment. Because of its geographic location, Canada is warming faster than the rest of the planet.

In recent years, the country has experienced extreme weather events, increasing in magnitude and frequency as a result of climate change.

SDA