Shawn Payton was lost by Nickelodeon after the Saints beat the Wild Card

Have you ever wondered how a new team from Gatorade would celebrate a big victory? Well, the saints might have the answer.

Two days before New Orleans faced the Chicago Bears in a match watched by fans of all ages on CBS and Nickelodeon, head coach Sean Payton had volunteered for a cut if his team won.

After the saints 9-21 victory Sunday afternoonPayton was asked if he would fulfill his promise. The 57-year-old answered the question as quickly as it was asked.

“I am,” Payton said. “They’re waiting as soon as I’m done here, I told Nickeloden I’ll do it. I’ve just seen the buckets, and yeah, we’re going to do that here in a few minutes.” It wasn’t long before my green shower.

From virtual mud cannons that flooded the finish area every time there was a drop to a drawing of giant SpongeBob jammed between goalposts during field goals, this game was ridiculously fun. Oh, and who could forget Young Sheldon giving referees a run for their money with A + base malfunctions?

Payton’s slimming, which can be seen below, was the perfect end to an action-packed day for “Who Dat Nation” before they have to get serious again when the pirates come to town next week.

Often seen as a huge influencer in sports, Payton knows how to make soccer as fun as Saturday morning cartoons. There’s a good chance, though, that the other 31 coaches don’t want any part of his latest adventure.

