A shocking moment for Caro and Andreas Robben: “A little surprise in the bedroom”

Los Angeles/Palma – About three months ago I moved Caro (44) and Andreas Rubens (56) To the land of unlimited possibilities. Now the immigrant couple is back in America with their run – in fact just for a vacation. But Andreas already has other things on his mind…

Filled with anticipation, Caro wrote in an Instagram post, “The big adventure is finally beginning.” Since the last trip to the United States was mainly for professional reasons, the current trip to the land of stars and divas should consist primarily of vacation, relaxation, and sightseeing.

But the Robbins wouldn’t be like the Robbins if they didn’t think about fitness, training or work issues in their free time. Instead of resting up after landing in Los Angeles, “gym time” was on the agenda the next day at their hotel, the Hollywood Roosevelt.

And that’s not all. While exploring the desert, the pair of bodybuilders discovered an empty building, supposedly a former guest house with a restaurant. Naturally, Andreas immediately came up with the wildest ideas.

“This will be the new restaurant,” the 56-year-old said with twinkling eyes to the cell phone camera.