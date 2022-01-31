Gray Report on the “Partygate” of Great Britain – Boris Johnson does not want to know anything about his “failure”.

– Boris Johnson does not want to know anything about his “failure”. The British Prime Minister had commented on the report of the investigation into the closing parties. Meanwhile, his predecessor, Theresa May, mocked him. Peter Nonnenmacher, London

Apologies again: Boris Johnson addresses Parliament’s inquiry report on January 31, 2022. Photo: Jessica Taylor/British Parliament (Keystone)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed calls for his resignation on Monday evening after a commission he had delegated Insured Parties investigation report He had a harsh judgment passed on him in Downing Street.

The long-awaited report from senior civil servant Sue Gray concluded that several parties in the closed government house had broken the rules and “shouldn’t have happened”. In Downing Street, Gray’s report said, “the leadership has failed.”

Not only did those in charge of the parties not live up to the expectations that are always placed in the actors “at the heart of government”. Nor did these ceremonies “meet the high expectations of the entire population at the time” – at a time when the entire country was making “massive sacrifices” but the Government House “looked like it had paid little attention”.

censorship criticism

Gray also complained that she could only provide a properly censored account of all the events she was asked to investigate. This is due to the fact that police launched a separate investigation last Tuesday and asked Gray to provide “minimum clues” in their report about the parties the police were investigating.

According to Gray, this prevented her from saying anything about 12 of the 16 “lockdown parties” involved. “Unfortunately,” “it is not currently possible for her to make a meaningful report of the comprehensive material she has been able to gather.” However, it will keep the entire original report, with all facts and documents, safe “until it is needed”.

In his statement on the Gray Report in the House of Commons Apologize again to Johnson For everything that has “goed wrong” in the past two years. He explained that he will draw conclusions from this and completely reorganize the work at the headquarters of the government.

Demanding immediate resignation

Opposition leaders again called for Johnson’s immediate resignation. “He was a man without shame,” said Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, shaking his head. SNP spokesman, Ian Blackford, has called the prime minister a “liar” on several occasions. Because this was not allowed in Parliament, he was kicked out of the house and there were disturbing scenes in the hall.

Reactions to the Conservative seats were very mixed. Several lawmakers defended Johnson against the opposition’s allegations. Others, such as prominent former minister Andrew Mitchell, said they “can no longer support” their party leader.

Johnson’s predecessor in the highest office, Theresa May, quipped that Johnson “either did not read or did not understand” the regulations he issued – or that he “believed that they did not apply to him”. The chair of the Conservative Defense Committee, Tobias Ellwood, like many other members of Parliament, asked to see Gray’s full, uncensored report. Otherwise, he said, he could no longer support Johnson.

Referring to “many advantages”

The prime minister responded to all criticism by constantly referring to his “multiple advantages”. After all, he has “brought Brexit” to his citizens and “brought the country well during the Covid crisis”.

With renewed enthusiasm for Brexit and a series of policy initiatives, Johnson has already tried to avoid a rebellion in his party that has long threatened him. Government headquarters also scheduled Johnson’s lightning trip to Kiev and the dispatch of additional troops and warships to Eastern Europe this week.

Already at the weekend, the Prime Minister appeared with high-ranking British military officials during consultations on the situation in Ukraine. Johnson doubled the number of British forces in Estonia, deployed fighter planes stationed in Cyprus to patrol the airspace over Romania and Bulgaria, and ordered British warships to be sent to the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Liz Truss described any military operations alongside Ukrainian forces as “highly unlikely”. Instead, in the event of a Russian invasion, they want to bolster existing sanctions in London and ensure that Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs in the UK “have no more loopholes,” Truss asserted.

However, due to the House of Commons debate over the Gray report and the rushed meeting with his group and ministers, Johnson missed a phone call with Putin that had been scheduled for yesterday afternoon.

